60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Friday's Health Report: Why many women may need additional breast cancer screenings

3 hours 40 minutes 47 seconds ago Friday, January 17 2025 Jan 17, 2025 January 17, 2025 5:00 PM January 17, 2025 in News
Source: CNN Newsource
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Millions of women identified as having dense breasts may be recommended for supplemental or additional breast cancer screenings.

"We encourage women who have dense breast tissue to consider supplemental screening," Radiologist Dr. Kristin Robinson said.

One screening you may hear about is MBI, a test developed by the Mayo Clinic. It's done in addition to a mammogram.

"MBI is a molecular breast imaging test," Dr. Robinson said.

It uses a radioactive tracer that can identify cancer cells.

"And since breast cancer is growing quickly, it's recruiting blood flow, it has more energy than the surrounding breast tissue, it will uptake that radiotracer more so than the normal tissue," she said.

And by doing so, it lights up and becomes clearer to see for a radiologist compared to the normal surrounding tissue, says Dr. Robinson.

Trending News

To find out if MBI or other screening options are best for you, talk with your healthcare team.

"If you have dense breast tissue, really consider supplemental screening because we know that detects a significant number more breast cancers than mammograms alone," she said.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days