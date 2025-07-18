Friday's Health Report: Which oil is the healthiest to cook with?

BATON ROUGE — There is olive oil, seed oil, vegetable oil and beef tallow, all of which can be used to cook foods, but which is the healthiest?

Animal fats and globs of butter, that's how food traditionally has been cooked over generations. That's until these methods were linked to heart disease --

"I think that's what really prompted the desire and the need to find other ways of cooking foods.” Dr. Sanjay Gupta, a neurosurgeon, said.

Dr. Gupta says, on top of that, there's some concern about seed oils, like canola oil or grapeseed oil. Some health experts, like the American Heart Association, say there's no reason to avoid seed oils, while others believe they're overly processed and may promote inflammation.

"And then when you cook these things, especially at high temperatures, you may be releasing other chemicals. So it's really that pro-inflammatory state that people are most concerned about," Dr. Gupta said.

But in a sea of different cooking oils, figuring out which is right for you can be hard.

Gupta says it'll depend on your risks. For example, if you have heart disease in your family

"I think plant-based oils, some are going to be better than others. Olive oil and avocado oil are going to have a better track record, for example. But even if you're looking at some of the seed-based oils, specifically, canola oil, probably going to be better than corn oil, for example," Gupta said.