70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Friday's Health Report: Technology transforms radiation treatment for cancer patients

1 hour 51 minutes 26 seconds ago Friday, October 24 2025 Oct 24, 2025 October 24, 2025 6:32 PM October 24, 2025 in News
Source: CNN Newsource
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Patients with breast cancer now have more options when it comes to radiation treatments.

The goal is to remove any remaining cancer cells following chemotherapy or surgery.

"In other situations, we use radiation if the cancer is more advanced, or spread to the lymph nodes."

Advancements in technology allow healthcare professionals to treat patients more safely. One technique called "prone positioning" reduces the chance of beams targeting other organs. For this procedure, patients lie on their stomachs.

"We take advantage of gravity, the breast pulls away from the body, and we can treat the breast without exposing the underlying lung and heart to unnecessary radiation."

Intensity-modulated radiation therapy is cutting-edge. Unlike traditional radiation, this procedure delivers X-rays directly to the targeted area from multiple angles, allowing for higher, more effective doses.

Trending News

"Before intensity-modulated radiation therapy, we were not able to conform the dose around the chest wall."

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days