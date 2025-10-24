Latest Weather Blog
Friday's Health Report: Technology transforms radiation treatment for cancer patients
BATON ROUGE - Patients with breast cancer now have more options when it comes to radiation treatments.
The goal is to remove any remaining cancer cells following chemotherapy or surgery.
"In other situations, we use radiation if the cancer is more advanced, or spread to the lymph nodes."
Advancements in technology allow healthcare professionals to treat patients more safely. One technique called "prone positioning" reduces the chance of beams targeting other organs. For this procedure, patients lie on their stomachs.
"We take advantage of gravity, the breast pulls away from the body, and we can treat the breast without exposing the underlying lung and heart to unnecessary radiation."
Intensity-modulated radiation therapy is cutting-edge. Unlike traditional radiation, this procedure delivers X-rays directly to the targeted area from multiple angles, allowing for higher, more effective doses.
Trending News
"Before intensity-modulated radiation therapy, we were not able to conform the dose around the chest wall."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Friday's Health Report: Technology transforms radiation treatment for cancer patients
-
Lawmakers trying to push back election dates face opposition
-
2 Your Town St. Francisville: Exploring the history of the bluffs and...
-
Supreme Court says state can seek harsher sentence for man convicted of...
-
Local departments participate in DEA's 29th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
Sports Video
-
Brusly, Madison Prep among area teams to pick up wins Thursday night
-
LSU women's basketball dominates in first exhibition game
-
New Orleans Pelicans game plays role in FBI gambling probe tied to...
-
LSU women's basketball hosts Mississippi College in first of two preseason exhibition...
-
Three LSU women's basketball players named to coaches' preseason All-SEC teams