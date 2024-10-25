Latest Weather Blog
Friday's Health Report: Elvin Howard Sr. Pancreatic Cancer Foundation's mission, upcoming events
BATON ROUGE — The Elvin Howard Sr. Pancreatic Cancer Foundation has two upcoming events to help further its mission of eradicating pancreatic cancer.
“My father Elvin Howard Sr. was an employee here at WBRZ. He was diagnosed and succumbed to pancreatic cancer in 2017, we raise awareness and advocate on behalf of pancreatic cancer patients and their families and caregivers,” said Elvin Howard Jr., “We're very passionate about making people understand you can fight and win against pancreatic cancer.”
The foundation has planned a 5k run and one-mile walk for Saturday, Nov. 2 in Baker. On Friday, Nov. 8, the foundation will hold its eighth annual fundraiser at Boudreaux’s Catering.
“You know this is personal for me because my mother passed away in 2017 from pancreatic cancer. Early detection is the key, and people have to go to the doctor regularly so it's important that we go out and do that on a regular basis,” said Southern University’s head football coach Terrence Graves.
Trending News
More information on each of these events is available at https://www.elvinhowardsrpcaf.org/.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Teenager was paid $2,000 to kill man in fatal September shooting
-
Tangipahoa Parish display holds a spot for each resident lost to drugs...
-
Tax trade-off: Income tax cut would be offset by sales tax on...
-
Car on fire at Coursey Boulevard and Stumberg Lane
-
Wilkinson County courthouse in final phase of building restoration
Sports Video
-
Former Southern coach Pete Richardson, current tight ends coach Fred McNair named...
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 7: Reid Chauvin
-
LSU looks for cleaner offensive showing against Texas A&M
-
Southern's offensive line improvement played a big role in recent success
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week nominees: Week 7