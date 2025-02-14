Friday's Health Report: Cold feet could mean circulatory, autoimmune issues

BATON ROUGE — Sometimes, cold feet simply mean you need warmer socks. But if your feet are always cold, no matter the weather, it might be something more.

"Anything from circulatory problems, not having adequate blood flow, heart condition problems, immune or autoimmune conditions such as like having thyroid disease, and sometimes nerve or neuropathic problems. Having nerve disorders can cause cold feet," family medicine doctor Jesse Bracamonte said.

Where to start? Bracamonte suggests a few immediate steps.

"Warm socks, lifting your feet, staying hydrated, diet, nutrition is really important. Exercise is important. And, obviously, if you smoke, don't smoke," Bracamonte said.

If your cold feet persist and are causing you distress, it might be time to see your healthcare team.

"There are certain tests that it can easily be done to ensure that you have no circulatory issues, and a few blood tests may

be warranted just to make sure you have no autoimmune issues or even signs of anemia," Bracamonte said.