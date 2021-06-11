83°
Latest Weather Blog
Friday's Health Report
Trending News
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, June 11, 2021.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Concrete canal erodes, causes sinkhole in neighbor's yard
-
Louisiana District Attorney's Association working to fix broken system involving multiple bonds
-
Teen suspect jailed without bond in triple murder case
-
Family of Alton Sterling quietly accepted $4.5M settlement last month
-
LSU Tigers are ready for Super Regional weekend