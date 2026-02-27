Friday PM Forecast: warm weekend ahead, 80s not going anywhere

Despite a weak front moving through the Capital Area, warmth isn't going anywhere. Expect a stretch of significantly warmer-than-average temperatures that will stick around for at least the next week to ten days.

Weekend: warm and dry

Monday & Tuesday: still warm and dry, some morning fog possible

End of the Week: morning fog, afternoon warmth, pop-up showers

Tonight & Tomorrow: A cold weak front will drift offshore. Slightly drier air will move in behind it and will help temperatures cool a bit more than recent nights, with lows in the 50s. There is a possibility that some patchy fog could develop overnight, especially near the lakes and coast. If you are hitting the road early Saturday morning, keep an eye out for sudden drops in visibility. While we aren’t expecting a total socked-in type of morning, those patches of fog can be sneaky for driving. By Saturday afternoon, any fog will diminish to reveal full sunshine as highs go into the low 80s.

Baseball at the Box: If you are heading to Alex Box Stadium this weekend, the weather will be cooperative. LSU hosts a four-game series against Dartmouth and Northeastern, and the conditions couldn't be much better for early March. Expect plenty of sun and warm temperatures. The two evening games will be in the 70s, and the two afternoon games will be in the 80s—take sunscreen and sunglasses for those!

Up Next: Sunday will start and finish mainly clear with just some high clouds at times. Temperatures will be mild, with lows in the low 50s and highs in the low 80s. Looking ahead to next week, the humidity will start to creep back up as winds shift to the southeast. This will cause moisture to increase, so be aware that there could be fog on several mornings. Monday and Tuesday will have a mix of sun and clouds with afternoon highs staying in the low 80s and muggy morning lows in the 60s. By the middle and end of the week, a few "pop-up" style showers and thunderstorms will be possible, mainly during the afternoons. While no washouts are expected with daily rain coverage around 20%, a few lucky neighborhoods might get a quick downpour to help water the dry lawn.

– Josh

