Friday PM Forecast: turning drier, slightly less humid this weekend

A front will fall apart over the I-10/12 corridor into the weekend. Expect showers and thunderstorms to back off quite a bit, and you might notice a slightly different feel as well.

Tonight and Tomorrow: Widespread showers and thunderstorms will gradually taper tonight. Lows will ease back into the low 70s as clouds partially clear. Saturday looks a bit drier, though not completely. Most showers and thunderstorms will be confined to areas south of a weakening front, and that should be mainly south of I-10 and closer to the coast. Outside of any showers, skies will be partly sunny with highs chugging into the low 90s.

For Jaguars fans heading east to Atlanta for Southern’s season-opening football game, the forecast shows a chance for showers at tailgate time, but conditions improve by kickoff with just a spotty shower possible. Temperatures at the stadium will stay in the 70s through the night.

Up Next: Sunday and Monday will turn less humid as a front slides farther south and a secondary plume of dry air moves through. Note that dry air warms and cools more efficiently than humid air. As a result, mornings will dip into the low 70s, with upper 60s even possible near the state line, but afternoons will still be hot with highs in the mid 90s. However, lower humidity will keep the feels-like temperature snug with the actual air temperature, and there will not be a need for heat alerts.

Looking into the middle of next week, another front is expected to arrive, and with it comes another round of isolated showers and thunderstorms late Tuesday, but more likely Wednesday. Behind that front, more relief is possible. By late week, highs will settle in the low 90s, and many neighborhoods could dip into the upper 60s for lows, even as far south as I-10.

The Tropics: Hurricane Erin remains a large and powerful storm well out in the Atlantic. As of Friday afternoon, Erin was located about 400 miles south of Halifax, Nova Scotia, with maximum sustained winds near 90 mph. The storm is racing east-northeast at nearly 30 mph and will pass south of Atlantic Canada before heading into the open North Atlantic.

Erin is expected to transition into a post-tropical system tonight, but it will still pack hurricane-force winds over open water. The biggest concern for land remains the surf—swells from Erin are impacting Bermuda, the Bahamas, the U.S. East Coast, and Atlantic Canada, creating dangerous rip currents and rough seas that will likely last through the weekend.

A disturbance about 250 miles northeast of the northern Leeward Islands is showing signs of organizing, and it’s very likely to become a tropical storm this weekend as it moves northwest and then north across the southwest Atlantic. Bermuda may need watches or warnings as early as Saturday.

Farther east, a tropical wave in the central Atlantic remains disorganized. While there’s a small chance of brief development in the short term, conditions look more favorable early next week as it approaches the Windward Islands.

– Josh

