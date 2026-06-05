Friday PM Forecast: tropical moisture forces numerous showers and thunderstorms this weekend

A weak storm system from the Gulf will bring tropical moisture and numerous showers and thunderstorms to the Baton Rouge Area this weekend. On one hand, this will keep the heat in check. On the other hand, there will be a risk to outdoor events and a possibility of nuisance flooding.

Weekend T-Storms: heavy at times; have an indoor option in case of lightning

New Week Heat: fewer storms, highs back to the 90s

Tropics: quiet!

Tonight & The Weekend: With humidity back, another sticky night is ahead with lows in the mid 70s. The overall coverage of showers will decrease after sunset as we lose the heat of the day. Most of the action will shift over the coastal waters. With regard to the coast, strong easterly winds have been stirring up rough waves and causing minor coastal flooding. However, these winds will decrease overnight, which will allow the high water in coastal communities to finally recede after the next high tide cycle.





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Tropical moisture will maximize just in time for the weekend, and it will bring a significant uptick in rainfall. On Saturday, measurable rain coverage for the 13 Parish, 2 County Forecast Area will jump to 80% as numerous showers and embedded thunderstorms spark across the region. Some neighborhoods could see repeated heavy thunderstorms leading to rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches, with small spots picking up as much as 6 inches. Nuisance street flooding and poor drainage flooding will be possible, especially along and south of the I-10 and I-12 corridors. Rain is expected to have an on-and-off nature, so some dry time may be found, especially during the morning. However, remember that if you can hear thunder, lightning is close enough to strike, so have an indoor break option ready for the afternoon hours. Highs will reach the low 80s between bouts of showers. Sunday will play out similarly, with perhaps just a little more dry time overall and a few spots missing rain. The rain coverage is set at 60%. Highs may climb a degree or two higher into the mid 80s.

Up Next: Looking ahead to next week, our weather pattern will trend drier. A strong ridge of high pressure will cause the air overhead to sink, warm, and suppress some of the storm activity. With more dry time and locations, it will be easier for highs to reach the low 90s. Then, well into June, it shouldn’t be surprising that humidity won’t go anywhere, and nights will be sticky and uncomfortable, staying in the mid 70s.

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The Tropics: For the Gulf, Caribbean and North Atlantic, all is quiet. No development is expected over the next seven days.

– Josh

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