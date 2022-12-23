Friday PM Forecast: Temperatures will be back in the teens tonight

Be sure you are bundling up for these next few days.

THE FORECAST

Tonight & Tomorrow: HARD FREEZE WARNING will continue across the WBRZ viewing area until Sunday morning. Temperatures overnight tonight will dip back into the teens. Winds will stay gusty overnight and wind chills will get into the low teens. The WINDS CHILL ADVISORY is still in effect until 10am Saturday. Christmas Eve will be cold but dry. Temperatures throughout the day will get just above freezing in the mid-30s, but winds will remain breezy out of the north. The cooler wind will have feels like temperatures in the low-30s. Overnight you can expect temperatures to drop back into the low-20s.

Up Next: Christmas Day will be chilly. The hard freeze warning will expire Sunday morning as temperatures start to climb into the low-40s throughout the day. It will still be windy but the cooler weather will be more manageable. There will be plenty of sunshine and winds will be calm this will have our feels like temperatures warmer in the low-40s. Into the workweek temperatures will gradually climb back into the 70s by the end of the week. Rain moves back into the forecast at the end of the week. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Every event is different and should be treated as such, but for some modern reference, here are a few relatable cold outbreaks:

-February 2nd through 5th 1996

-January 8th through 11th 2010

-February 15th through 17th 2021.

This cold blast will likely be more potent than the 2021 event. However, IT WILL NOT be accompanied by significant wintry precipitation thereby eliminating the risk for ice induced power outages.

As for a reference to Christmas, surprisingly there are two relatable historic events:

-December 23rd through 26th 1983

-December 22nd through 25th 1989

These two were extreme events and at this time we are not expecting to test those records. The 1989 cold airmass still holds numerous records across a good portion of the United States including locally where single digits were recorded in many places. We would have to go back to 1899 to see temperatures recorded lower than 1989 in much of the area over a multi day stretch.

