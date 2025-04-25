Friday PM Forecast: Storms fizzling, heat and steam dominate the weekend

ORIGINAL STORY: The active pattern will cease over the weekend. Expect rain chances to decrease and temperatures to increase to near-record levels.

Here is a breakdown of what to expect:

The Weekend : very warm and humid, rain becomes more spotty

: very warm and humid, rain becomes more spotty Next Week: remaining warm and mainly dry, storm chances return near Thursday

Rest of Tonight: Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will persist into the first part of the evening. They will bring gusty winds, locally heavy rain, and lightning. Those with Friday night plans, such as the LSU Baseball Game at Alex Box Stadium, will need to watch the sky. An indoor backup option is not a bad idea. Rain will gradually taper with the loss of daytime heating, and skies will clear out by midnight or so. However, low clouds will try to make a return closer to daybreak. Patchy areas of dense fog are not off the table either. Look for a low in the mid to upper 60s.

The Weekend: The overall weather pattern settles down over the weekend as a ridge of high pressure takes over. Nothing more than a spotty shower is expected on Saturday and Sunday. Downpours would be brief, and the exception as opposed to the rule. Drier conditions and a boost in sunshine will nudge temperatures higher. Expect highs to climb to the upper 80s and possibly touch 90° in some neighborhoods over the weekend. Record highs might even be in danger. Humidity will add a summertime “sticky” feel to the air. Although normal by summer standards, our bodies are still readjusting to the warmer weather coming out of the cool season. With many outdoor festivals across the region, make sure to stay hydrated, wear light-colored clothing, and slather on the sunscreen.

Up Next: The final days of April will stay very warm and muggy. Expect near-record highs early next week, flirting with the 90° mark. Continue staying hydrated as everyone collectively adjusts to the warmer, steamier conditions. Clouds will be on the increase by midweek ahead of another storm system. Rain returns with that by the end of the week.

River Flooding: The National Weather Service has issued a RIVER FLOOD WARNING for the Mississippi River at Red River Landing, Baton Rouge, Donaldsonville, and Reserve, as well as the Atchafalaya River at Morgan City until further notice.

• At Red River Landing, flood stage is at 48 feet. Moderate flooding is already occurring. A crest of 59.5 feet is expected around April 30. At this level, the east bank levee will be topped, and the prison farmland between the two levees will be inundated. Angola Landing will be under water, closing the ferry there. All river islands along the reach from Red River Landing to Baton Rouge will remain inundated with recreational camps and river bottom farmland under water. This gauge will fall below flood stage around May 14.

• At Baton Rouge, flood stage is 35 feet. Major flood stage has been reached, with a crest at 42 feet expected on May 1. Around these levels, the grounds of the older part of Louisiana State University's campus become soggy. This includes the area around the Veterinary Medicine building, the Veterinary Medicine Annex, and Alex Box Stadium. Levees protect the city of Baton Rouge and the main LSU campus at this level. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. This gauge will fall below flood stage around May 12.

• At Donaldsonville, the flood stage is at 27 feet. Moderate flooding will begin shortly. Moderate flooding with a crest of 31 feet is expected around May 1. Around these levels, navigation becomes difficult for smaller river craft. Safety precautions for river traffic are urged. After cresting, the river will fall below flood stage around May 11.

• At Reserve, flood stage is at 22 feet. Minor flooding is already occurring. A crest of 23.5 feet is expected around May 1. Around these levels, slow-bell procedures will be enacted for river transportation. After cresting, the river will fall below flood stage around May 9.

• At Morgan City, flood stage of 6 feet will be reached by Saturday. Moderate flooding with a crest of 7 feet is forecast on May 3. At 7 feet, buildings at the foot of Ann Street on the riverside of the flood wall will flood as water overtops the Rio Oil Company dock. Buildings on the riverside of the Berwick floodwall will flood. River traffic restrictions will be strictly enforced. In addition, backwater flooding could potentially impact portions of areas around Lake Palourde and Stephensville.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

