Friday PM Forecast: round of storms to begin weekend, very hot stretch follows

A wave of tropical moisture and heat is sweeping across the region, maintaining the active pattern of showers and thunderstorms. This moisture will kick out by late weekend, though and another round of very high heat is expected.

Tonight & Tomorrow: While the bulk of showers and thunderstorms will shut down this evening, some spotty activity will remain possible overnight. Skies will stay mostly cloudy with lows in the mid-70s. Saturday will bring more of the same, though the number of storms might dip slightly. Still, most of the area can expect wet weather at some point, with rain coverage around 70%. Temperatures will hover in the lower 90s, and if you’re spending time outdoors, be aware that the heat index could top out over 105 degrees.

Up Next: By Sunday, drier air will begin to push in as a ridge of high pressure builds into the atmosphere. This ridge will bring warmer, more stable air. As a result, showers and thunderstorms will become much more scarce, and temperatures will climb to the mid-90s… and that may be the “cooler” day. Monday and Tuesday look downright oppressive, with little to no rain expected and highs soaring into the upper 90s. In fact, some areas might even flirt with the 100-degree mark. Combine that with high humidity, and we could be looking at Extreme Heat Warnings for early next week, especially in and around the Baton Rouge metro area.

Relief should arrive around midweek as yet another tropical disturbance will roll through the Gulf. As has been the case for the last two weeks, this disturbance will bring an envelope of tropical moisture to increase rain coverage again on Wednesday and Thursday. That bump in moisture will help to dial back the heat a bit.

The Tropics: A trough of low pressure located just off the coast of southwestern Louisiana continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms. This system is moving westward, and it has limited time to develop before it moves inland over southwestern Louisiana or Texas tonight. Regardless of formation, locally heavy rainfall is likely over portions of the northwestern Gulf coast during the next couple of days.

– Josh

