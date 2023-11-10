Friday PM Forecast: Navigating areas of light rain into Veterans Day

The rain gear may come in handy over the next several days as a dreary weather pattern remains in place. Although we will be navigating a few showers on Veteran’s Day, we by no means expect a washout. Accumulations will be light over the weekend, but a coastal low gives us a better shot at heavier and more widespread rain early next week.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Overcast skies will reign overnight and into Saturday. We’ll continue to dodge on-and-off showers on Friday night. Overall accumulations will be light. Overnight lows will bottom out in the low-60s early Saturday. Tailgaters along with those attending Veterans Day ceremonies should prepare to come across isolated showers on Saturday also. While it is a good idea to have the rain gear on standby, rain will not be constant. We do not expect an all-day washout. Cloud cover and showers will put a lid on high temperatures. We expect highs in the mid to upper-60s on Saturday.

Up Next: Cloud cover will stick around on Sunday, although rain chances do appear to be lower for the second half of the weekend. Accumulations for the weekend should be well under 1”. However, a coastal area of low pressure takes shape next week. This system will produce a shield of moderate to heavy rain that will overspread southern Louisiana beginning on Monday. This rain continues on Monday night, before tapering off sometime Tuesday. Early indications point toward several inches of rain early next week.

For now, next week appears to be our next best opportunity for more substantial rainfall. Be sure to keep in touch with the Storm Station as new data becomes available.

The Tropics: Although we expect no tropical development in the immediate future, a broad area of low pressure could form in the southwest Caribbean Sea by the middle of next week. Conditions may favor gradual development of this wave as it meanders in the Caribbean Sea through the latter part of next week.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

