Friday PM Forecast: light showers followed by chilly temperatures

A cold front pushing through the area will start the weekend off with light showers and falling temperatures. Some locations could reach freezing Sunday night.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Generally light, intermittent rain will continue during the overnight hours as a cold front moves through the Baton Rouge area from north to south. As the front passes, winds will become northerly at 10-15mph and temperatures will tumble from the low 60s to the upper 40s. In fact, the high temperature for Saturday will likely occur before dawn. With that cold front through, overcast skies combined with northerly winds of 10-15 mph and falling temperatures will create a very chilly day. Wind chills during daytime hours could feel up to 10° cooler than the thermometer reads. Bundle up if you are headed out to Alex Box Stadium for the second game of opening weekend or if you have any outdoor activities planned. Feels-like temperatures will be in the upper 30s and low 40s during the daylight hours.

Up Next: Skies will gradually clear Saturday night into Sunday morning, and temperatures will drop accordingly. While morning lows will be just above freezing, afternoon highs will recover to the upper 50s in response to ample sunshine. One more really chilly morning is expected on Monday. In fact, there is a good chance of freezing temperatures north and east of Baton Rouge with frost likely in the Metro Area. Following a cold start to the workweek, mainly clear skies will send temperatures off to the races. Monday afternoon will be in the 60s, Tuesday in the 70s and Wednesday in the 80s. Clouds may increase a bit Thursday but it is quite possible that the entire week passes without rain.

– Josh

