Friday PM Forecast: Dodging showers and storms for the first half of the weekend

Tonight & Tomorrow: Scattered showers and storms will begin to clear as the sun goes down tonight. Friday evening plans will come with high humidity and temperatures in the 70s. Saturday morning will start out dry with temperatures near 70°. A few peaks of sunshine in the first half of the day will bring temperatures to near 90°. Scattered showers and storms will be back in the evening. They will likely start up after 3 p.m. and they will start with areas furthest north. Storms will work their way from north to south. Each one will be capable of a brief heavy downpour, frequent lightning, gusty winds, and even small hail.

If a Severe Thunderstorm Warning is issued for your area. Treat it as a you would a Tornado Warning. Take shelter inside and do NOT drive through a severe warned storm. No need to cancel your Saturday evening outdoor plans, just stay weather aware and have an indoor backup plan.

Up Next: Sunday will trend drier than Saturday. Skies will be mostly sunny, and temperatures will be near 90° with high humidity. A stray afternoon shower is possible, but most areas will stay dry. Next week will trend dry as well. Temperatures will be warm, near 90° every afternoon and near 70° overnight. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

