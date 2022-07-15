Friday PM Forecast: Clearing skies and much drier

Hot and dry for the weekend.

THE FORECAST

Tonight: Friday evening will be clearing out as showers come to an end across the area as temperatures fall to the middle 70s overnight and intoSaturday morning. Saturday could be one of the drier days we have seen over the last week as rain chances plummet to around 20%. Temperatures will be in the low 70s into Saturday morning.

Up Next: Heading into Sunday, we could experience an even less active day than Saturday as the dry weather pattern holds out through the weekend. Temperatures will climb into the low 90s as clouds struggle to develop any rain showers. Showers and storms will cover 20% of the viewing area and will clear as the sun goes down. Keep your WBRZ WX App handy. Saturday and Sunday will not be washouts, but afternoon showers will move over. This same pattern will repeat into next week. The morning hours will be your best bet to get outside. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics

No developments expected for the next 5 days.