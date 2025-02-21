Friday PM Forecast: as freeze ends, tracking showers for weekend

A weak weather disturbance will move across the southern part of the country this weekend. While the rain is expected to hold off for Saturday parades, those rolling on Sunday may not be as lucky.

Tonight and Tomorrow: A chilly night is ahead though not as cold as the last two nights. Other than rural areas well north and east of Baton Rouge, thermometers are expected to stay above freezing. After starting off in the upper 30s, expect more clouds to be around on Saturday which will keep highs cool and in the 50s. The atmosphere will stay dry enough to hold off rain through much of Saturday which is good news for local parades. It is possible a shower sneaks in after sunset.

Sunday: Southwest winds will help bring in more moisture overnight into Sunday. By the pre-dawn hours, scattered showers and possibly even a steady period of rain can be expected to start and continue well into Sunday. While wet weather is not ideal for parade revelers, thunderstorms are not expected so neither is a lightning danger. Total rain amounts look like they will be on the lower end with less than half an inch for most locations. The clouds and rain should keep Sunday quite chilly with highs struggling to get beyond the low 50s.

Next Week: A general warming trend is expected due to high pressure in the mid-levels of the atmosphere. Another cold front is expected by Wednesday night or Thursday morning, but it doesn’t look like it will bring a big punch of chilly air.

