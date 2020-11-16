48°
Friday Night Blitz Scores - Playoffs Week 3

2 years 11 months 3 weeks ago Friday, November 24 2017 Nov 24, 2017 November 24, 2017 10:41 PM November 24, 2017 in Sports
By: WBRZ Sports
Class 1A
  
Quarterfinal
  
Kentwood 14, Haynesville 10
  
Logansport 40, Varnado 18
  
Oak Grove 34, Basile 6
  
West St. John 26, Jonesboro-Hodge 6
  
Class 2A
  
Quarterfinal
  
Ferriday 52, Red River 0
  
Many 49, Northeast 20
  
St. Helena Central 35, Amite 32
  
Welsh 44, Kinder 14
  
Class 3A
  
Quarterfinal
  
Jennings 14, Crowley 0
  
Kaplan 39, St. James 22
  
Richwood 15, Sterlington 14
  
West Feliciana 42, Northwest 7
  
Class 4A
  
Quarterfinal
  
Easton 43, Woodlawn (SH) 6
  
Karr 34, Shreveport Northwood 6
  
Lakeshore 55, Neville 24
  
Rayne 35, Cecilia 21
  
Class 5A
  
Quarterfinal
  
Acadiana 17, Live Oak 14
  
Hahnville 38, Covington 27
  
West Monroe 31, Barbe 17
  
Zachary 34, Airline 24
  
Division III
  
Semifinal
  
New Iberia Catholic 49, Newman 7
  
Notre Dame 41, Riverside Academy 31
  
Division II
  
Semifinal
  
De La Salle 28, St. Thomas More 14
  
University (Lab) 34, St. Charles Catholic 14
  
Division IV
  
Semifinal
  
Ascension Catholic 35, St. Mary's 21
  
Lafayette Christian Academy 30, Vermilion Catholic 28
  
Division I
  
Semifinal
  
Baton Rouge Catholic 14, Evangel Christian Academy 6
  
John Curtis Christian 29, Scotlandville 8
  

