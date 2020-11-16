48°
Friday Night Blitz Scores - Playoffs Week 3
Class 1A
Quarterfinal
Kentwood 14, Haynesville 10
Logansport 40, Varnado 18
Oak Grove 34, Basile 6
West St. John 26, Jonesboro-Hodge 6
Class 2A
Quarterfinal
Ferriday 52, Red River 0
Many 49, Northeast 20
St. Helena Central 35, Amite 32
Welsh 44, Kinder 14
Class 3A
Quarterfinal
Jennings 14, Crowley 0
Kaplan 39, St. James 22
Richwood 15, Sterlington 14
West Feliciana 42, Northwest 7
Class 4A
Quarterfinal
Easton 43, Woodlawn (SH) 6
Karr 34, Shreveport Northwood 6
Lakeshore 55, Neville 24
Rayne 35, Cecilia 21
Class 5A
Quarterfinal
Acadiana 17, Live Oak 14
Hahnville 38, Covington 27
West Monroe 31, Barbe 17
Zachary 34, Airline 24
Division III
Semifinal
New Iberia Catholic 49, Newman 7
Notre Dame 41, Riverside Academy 31
Division II
Semifinal
De La Salle 28, St. Thomas More 14
University (Lab) 34, St. Charles Catholic 14
Division IV
Semifinal
Ascension Catholic 35, St. Mary's 21
Lafayette Christian Academy 30, Vermilion Catholic 28
Division I
Semifinal
Baton Rouge Catholic 14, Evangel Christian Academy 6
John Curtis Christian 29, Scotlandville 8
