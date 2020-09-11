Latest Weather Blog
Friday marks final day for LSU season ticket holders to opt-out
BATON ROUGE – The deadline for LSU football season ticket holders to opt out of their tickets for the 2020 season is 5 p.m. on Friday, September 11, LSU Director of Ticket Operations Brian Broussard announced Thursday.
Fans who wish to keep their tickets for the 2020 football season need not do anything at this time. Broussard said season ticket holders keeping tickets for 2020 will be contacted once quantities and seating assignments are finalized. Seat quantities and seat locations will be determined the week of LSU’s first home game.
On the other hand, fans wishing to opt out of their season tickets for 2020 should check their email for an opt-out link that was sent to all LSU football season ticket holders. They can simply click the link and fill out the form online and the opt out request will be processed.
Season ticket prices for the 2020 season are as follows:
$500 for Suites and West Sideline
$450 East Sideline, North and South Endzone 500 level and Skyline Club
$375 Upper Bench
There is no change to the seat contributions.
For more information on LSU football tickets visit www.LSUtix.net and for details about Tiger Stadium, LSU’s enhanced safety procedures and guidelines for 2020 and any other gameday information visit www.LSUsports.net/covid.
More News
