Friday evening shooting on Denham St. leaves one dead

BATON ROUGE - A shooting that occurred on Denham St. Friday evening left one person dead, according to police.

BRPD said around 10:10 p.m. Friday evening, Kendrick Bell, 28, was shot multiple times in the 4000 block of Denham Street. Bell died at the scene.

The motive to this shooting is still unknown. Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.