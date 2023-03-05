68°
Latest Weather Blog
Friday evening shooting on Denham St. leaves one dead
BATON ROUGE - A shooting that occurred on Denham St. Friday evening left one person dead, according to police.
BRPD said around 10:10 p.m. Friday evening, Kendrick Bell, 28, was shot multiple times in the 4000 block of Denham Street. Bell died at the scene.
Trending News
The motive to this shooting is still unknown. Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Massive drug stash under Siegen Lane overpass found by volunteer clean up...
-
Volunteers searching streets of Baton Rouge for missing Georgia man
-
LSU gymnastics club meet brings tourists to downtown Baton Rouge
-
2 Make a Difference: Redz River Run 5K
-
Hayley Arceneaux, pediatric cancer survivor and youngest American to orbit Earth, gives...
Sports Video
-
St. John's big inning hands Southeastern second straight loss
-
Coach Kim Mulkey talks LSU's record-tying season
-
Liam Dunn throws first pitch at Brusly game, honoring memory of sister...
-
Port Allen Pelicans basketball team soaring toward fourth-straight state title
-
Sample duo leading Scotlandville into playoffs