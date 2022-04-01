Friday AM Forecast: Warmer temperatures with a few showers this weekend

A few showers will be around on Saturday, but it will not be a washout.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Happy Friday! Started out chilly today, but lots of sunshine is headed your way. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s this afternoon. Friday night plans will be clear with temperatures falling into the 50s. If you’re headed out to the Box, grab a jacket!

Up Next: On Saturday, a round of showers will roll through in the first half of the day. The most active time for rain will be between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Expect showers to be on and off during that time. The chance that you see a shower increases as you get closer to the coast. Less than half of the viewing area will see rain, and it will not be a total washout. Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s and any showers will be long gone by dinner time on Saturday. The second half of the weekend is looking clear and comfortable with temperatures in the low 80s. All of the softball games should successfully dodge the rain. The next rainmaker comes in late on Monday evening. Showers and storms will be around on Tuesday, this may be the next chance for strong storms. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

