Latest Weather Blog
Friday AM Forecast: Warmer temperatures with a few showers this weekend
A few showers will be around on Saturday, but it will not be a washout.
THE FORECAST
Today & Tonight: Happy Friday! Started out chilly today, but lots of sunshine is headed your way. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s this afternoon. Friday night plans will be clear with temperatures falling into the 50s. If you’re headed out to the Box, grab a jacket!
Up Next: On Saturday, a round of showers will roll through in the first half of the day. The most active time for rain will be between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Expect showers to be on and off during that time. The chance that you see a shower increases as you get closer to the coast. Less than half of the viewing area will see rain, and it will not be a total washout. Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s and any showers will be long gone by dinner time on Saturday. The second half of the weekend is looking clear and comfortable with temperatures in the low 80s. All of the softball games should successfully dodge the rain. The next rainmaker comes in late on Monday evening. Showers and storms will be around on Tuesday, this may be the next chance for strong storms. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.
Trending News
Weekend plans? Hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Retired BRPD deputy chief named head of EBR school security
-
Man seen tugging on car doors attacked woman in Ogden Park Thursday...
-
Pecue Lane work on schedule; interstate ramps to be installed in 2023
-
Already-decreasing gas prices to go down even more
-
Lightning likely struck half-million-dollar homes, smoldered for hours before flames erupted overnight
Sports Video
-
Collin Dupre enjoying newfound love for baseball after knee injury
-
Myles Brennan getting back healthy in spring practice
-
LSU Football starts Spring Practice
-
LSU women's hoops' tournament run ends with 79-64 loss to Ohio State
-
New legislation would give adoptees access to birth certificate