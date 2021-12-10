Friday AM Forecast: Temperatures are already breaking records today

Temperatures this morning are breaking records and we may do it again this afternoon.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Temperatures have bottomed out at 72 degrees overnight and that breaks the previous record for highest low temperature at 68 degrees. This afternoon will be very humid with partly cloudy skies and a pop-up shower possible here and there. Temperatures will heat up into the low 80s approaching record heat again. The number to beat this afternoon is 82 degrees. Tonight, will be muggy with temperatures near 70 degrees… but big changes are on the way.

Up Next: The next cold front will come through on Saturday morning bringing widespread showers and storms. It will move in from the northwest to the southeast. The heaviest rain will be along the front and will not last long. Rainfall totals will be around an inch. Temperatures will be in the 70s and will drop quickly as the rain moves in. Expect evening temperatures to be in the 50s with overnight lows bottoming out in the low 40s. Sunday will sunny and clear with temperatures in the 60s in the afternoon and in the 40s overnight. Temperatures will rebound back into the 70s early next week with mostly sunny skies. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Get hour by hour weather and right now weather conditions for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!