Friday AM Forecast: Showers will stick around through the weekend

NEW - FLOOD WATCH for East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Livingston, St. Helena, Tangipahoa and West Feliciana Parishes as well as, Amite, Pike and Wilkinson Counties until 7 pm Friday.

Today & Tonight: A few showers will be around in the morning hours today. Then a few peaks of sun could reenergize the atmosphere for a second round of rain later this afternoon. Any showers today may produce rain faster than the drains can handle. Keep an eye out for street and poor drainage flooding. Temperatures between the showers will be capped in the mid-80s.

Up Next: Saturday will bring us back to a more normal pattern. Saturday morning is looking largely dry with scattered showers in the afternoon. (NOTE: Saturday morning will see rain along the coast from Morgan City to Grand Isle.) Sunny spots will see temperatures reach the low 90s. Sunday is trending drier than Saturday with showers more isolated in the afternoon. There will be much more dry time through the day on Sunday. Temperatures will be near 90°. Next week will bring more afternoon showers each day with dry skies in the morning. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

There are two disturbances to watch in the tropics. Neither of them poses a threat to the local area at this time. Be sure to check back for updates as we monitor the progress.

A trough of low pressure located over the eastern Caribbean Sea is producing minimal shower and thunderstorm activity. This system is expected to move westward at about 15 mph during the next several days, and environmental conditions could become more conducive for slow development when it moves across the central and western Caribbean Sea by early next week.



* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low...20 percent.



A tropical wave located near and south of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions could support some slow development of this system through early next week while it moves westward across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic at 15 to 20 mph.



* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low...20 percent.

