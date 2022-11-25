Latest Weather Blog
Friday AM Forecast: Shoppers will not be dodging showers today
Black Friday shoppers will not have to worry about rain in the forecast.
THE FORECAST
Today & Tonight: A muggy start to the day. Shoppers getting an early start today will see some showers beginning to fizzle out this morning and temperatures already in the low-60s. Throughout the day today, the dense cloud cover will stick around the forecast. Daytime highs will struggle to get into the low-70s but the humidity stays up all day. Overnight some showers will start moving in ahead of the next system expected to come through overnight and early into Saturday morning.
Up Next: Our next rainmaker is moving into the forecast starting early Saturday morning. Temperatures will be in the low-60s to start the day. You can expect to start seeing showers and storms by the time the sun comes up. This system will be moving in from the southwest slowly throughout the day. Showers and storms will be around for most of the day, but once the system moves out into the afternoon hours we will see nothing but sunshine. Into Sunday we will stay clear and temperatures throughout the day will be pleasant in the low-70s. The dry time continues into Monday before our next rainmaker sets in by the middle of your workweek. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.
