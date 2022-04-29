Latest Weather Blog
Friday AM Forecast: It never rains in Garth Valley - Full weekend forecast
Mostly sunny and dry conditions will last through the weekend. A sneaky shower will not ruin your plans.
THE FORECAST
Today & Tonight: Happy Friday! Another clear day is instore. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid-80s with comfortable humidity. Tonight, temperatures will drop into the low 60s.
Up Next: lows will climb into the 60s by Saturday morning. The humidity will climb too. It will be warm and a bit muggy, in the low 80s falling into 70s on Saturday evening for the Garth Brooks concert in Tiger Stadium. A stray shower will be possible on Saturday. If you see any rain on Saturday it will be very short lived and is most likely in the mid-afternoon hours. It will not be enough to ruin your plans. Even if the chance for rain is small, the Storm Station has every detail you need. Sunday will start out cloudy with a chance for a quick shower in the morning. Skies will be partly cloudy and another pop up shower could be around in the mid-afternoon. Just like Saturday, it will be short-lived. A chance for a quick shower lasts through Monday. Temperatures really start to heat up next week. We will likely see our first 90° of the year by mid-week. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.
