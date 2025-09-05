Friday AM Forecast: Humidity & a few storms this weekend, cooler starts next week

As a cold front nears the region, humidity and some storms will be around this weekend. This front is set to pass sometime on Sunday, delivering drier air and cooler starts next week.

Today & Tonight: We are already noticing some changes this morning, with humidity and temperatures on the rise. Highs will reach into the mid-90s under partly sunny skies. Higher humidity could cause feels-like temperatures to eclipse the triple digits. A stray shower will be possible, but the vast majority will remain dry. Overnight, some clouds will remain, keeping lows to the mid-70s.

Up Next: By Saturday morning, a cold front will already be in Louisiana, with showers and storms located along this boundary. As we progress throughout the day, the front will slowly dip southward. Moisture will pool ahead of it, eventually triggering isolated showers and storms for us in the afternoon. No need to cancel any tailgating plans, as storms will be very hit and miss in nature. Just have a place to go in case lighting is in the area. Latest guidance has this front passing sometime on Sunday. The earlier it passes, the nicer the 2nd half of the weekend will be.

Very dry air will enter behind the front early next week. We can expect a big dip in humidity, and even some cooler morning starts. The Storm Station is explicitly forecasting a low of 65 degrees Tuesday morning. If this is achieved, it will be the coolest low since early June.

The Tropics: A broad area of low pressure over the eastern tropical Atlantic, associated with a tropical wave, is producing a concentrated but disorganized area of showers and thunderstorms mainly to the north of the center. Environmental conditions are favorable for development of this system, and a tropical depression is likely to form by this weekend as it moves slowly westward at 5 to 10 mph across the central tropical Atlantic. This system is likely to be near the Lesser Antilles by the middle to latter part of next week, and interests there should monitor its progress.

— Balin

