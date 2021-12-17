Friday AM Forecast: Dense fog, tracking a weekend cold front

The Forecast:



A DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9AM. LOOK OUT FOR REDUCED VISIBILITY ON YOUR FRIDAY MORNING COMMUTE.

*DENSE FOG ADVISORY* for the shaded area. Take it easy driving and check with @WBRZtraffic for updates. #lawx #mswx pic.twitter.com/aMBzBoSXq7 — WBRZ Weather (@WBRZweather) December 16, 2021





Expect a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. The record high for Baton Rouge today is 83. We will likely be just shy of a record high today.



An isolated shower or storm can not be entirely ruled out today, but rain chances will remain around 20%.



Looking Ahead:

A cold front will bring widespread showers and storms across the area Saturday. An isolated shower will be possible Saturday morning, but majority of the rain will hold off until the afternoon and evening hours. Severe weather is not a concern, but there could be a few brief downpours.

Temperatures will remain on the warm side ahead of the front, in the upper 70s. Once the front passes temperatures will fall quickly. You will need to bring out the coats and jackets again on Sunday, as highs will struggle to get out of the 50s.





