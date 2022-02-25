Friday AM Forecast: Cold front bringing cooler temperatures for the weekend

Friday is off to a rainy start, but the weekend is looking mostly dry.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Friday morning will be soggy as some light showers work their way through the area. A little light rain and cool temperatures are not so bad on their own… but coupled together, it’s unpleasant out there. Temperatures will be in the 40s through the rest of the morning. The rain will dry up by the afternoon, but the clouds will stick around. Without much sun, temperatures will only be near 50° this afternoon. Tonight, as the first parades of the weekend roll out, temperatures will be chilly again near 50° but it will be dry.

Up Next: Saturday is looking dry, cloudy, and cool with temperatures in the low 60s in the afternoon. One last push of showers will come through the area on Sunday, but it will not be a washout. A few light showers will be more likely for Parishes to the north. The timeline will be between 5-11 a.m. We will totally dry out for next week. Monday will start out with chilly temperatures in the low 40s, but the afternoon will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid-60s. Tuesday, Mardi Gras Day, is looking clear and comfortable with temperatures near 70°. The rest of the week is looking clear and comfortable. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

