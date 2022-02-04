Friday AM Forecast: Cold, cloudy, and windy into the weekend

Baton Rouge is waking up colder than New York City this morning.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: The cold has arrived, and it is here to stay. A few left-over showers will be around for the first half of the day today. Light rain coupled with cold temperatures makes for some very unpleasant conditions. Expect temperatures to be in the 30s for most of the day with windchills bringing it down into the 20s. Even though it feels like freezing, the air temperature will be above freezing, and we don’t need to worry about frozen precipitation causing any issues. At the warmest, temperatures will be in the low 40s. Tonight, after it dries out, temperatures will fall into the upper 20s.

Up Next: Temperatures on Saturday morning will start in the upper 20s in the morning and with windy conditions it will feel even colder. Afternoon highs will only warm into the low 50s. The rest of the weekend is looking cool and mostly clear with temperatures in the mid-50s on Sunday afternoon. Overnight lows will trend near 32° for the rest of the forecast period. You can expect cold mornings and cool afternoons with mostly sunny skies. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

