Friday AM Forecast: Cold and windy for the first half of the weekend

A cold front is bringing gusty winds today.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight A cold front is headed through the area today. Clouds will clear later this morning, but sunny skies will be battling the cold air. Temperatures will be capped in the low 50s. Behind the front, the winds will really pick up this afternoon. Sustained winds will be between 15-20 mph and gusts may be up to 30 mph. Tonight temperatures will bottom out near 28 degrees. All areas will see a freeze.

Up Next: Saturday with be dry and cool with afternoon highs in the low 50s. Sunday morning will start off near freezing before a warmup. Afternoon highs will reach the 60s on Sunday. Monday will be mostly dry, and temperatures will be in the mid-60s. Scattered showers return to the forecast on Tuesday. Expect to see a few showers in the afternoon with temperatures in the mid-60s. On Wednesday the warmup will continue, and showers will too. The next cold front is expected to dry things out by the end of the day Thursday. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

