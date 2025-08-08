Friday AM Forecast: August heat holds steady with low storm coverage through the weekend

Hot, humid days and pop-up storms remain the trend, with highs in the low 90s and only isolated downpours for those who catch a storm through the weekend. Rain chances tick up early next week as deeper moisture moves into the area.

Today & Tonight: Another day, another typical late summer weather pattern. We will start off mostly clear with warm and muggy conditions. Highs will reach into the lower 90s under party sunny skies. Pop-up storms will once again be possible, but coverage will only be spotty. That means only a few storms are expected, but for those who end up under one of these storms, heavy rain and lightning will be possible. Skies will clear out overnight, with lows in the middle 70s.

Up Next: Over the next week, the familiar August setup holds—steamy afternoons and the chance for pop-up storms. The day-to-day changes will mainly come in storm coverage. A slight bump in activity arrives this weekend, bringing isolated showers and storms, but plenty of areas will still miss out on measurable rainfall. By early next week, deeper moisture will boost the odds for scattered storms. While a few spots could get heavy downpours, widespread washouts remain unlikely. Storm chances ease by mid to late week as high pressure regains control.

The Tropics: A non-tropical area of low pressure is expected to form in a day or so a few hundred miles offshore of North Carolina. Some tropical or subtropical development is possible this weekend while the system

moves northeastward over the warm waters of the Gulf Stream. By early next week, the low is expected to reach colder water and an area of strong upper-level winds, ending its chances for tropical or subtropical development.

A tropical wave over the central tropical Atlantic continues to produce disorganized shower activity. Development of this system appears unlikely during the next day or two, but environmental conditions are forecast to become more conducive in a few days. A tropical depression could form late this weekend or early next week while the system moves west-northwestward to northwestward across the central tropical and subtropical Atlantic.

– Balin

