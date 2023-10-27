Friday AM Forecast: A warm weekend ahead

The trend of above average temperatures, mostly sunny skies, and no rain sticks with us through the weekend. A cold front is still set to arrive on Monday, allowing for much cooler temperatures next week.

Today & Tonight: We can’t rule out a few areas of patchy fog early this morning. However, a slight breeze does appear to limit any widespread fog, especially near the capital city. Partly sunny skies remain today and temperatures will once again climb into the upper 80s, with enough humidity to make it feel a few degrees warmer. Overnight lows will be slightly cooler in the mid-60s and there is a greater chance to run into fog early Saturday morning.

Up Next: This weekend will be very similar to the past few days. We’ll be beneath mostly clear skies with highs in the upper-80s and lows in the middle-60s. Should we manage to hit 90° over the weekend, that would mark the latest day in the year that Baton Rouge has ever reached the 90s! Winds will be lower on Saturday and Sunday, which could result in fog development those mornings.

Big forecast changes arrive early next week as a cold front passes through. As a result, we're including a slight chance of showers on Monday and Tuesday. That said, rain chances look unlikely and showers will be very hit or miss around the state.

We have much more confidence in the cooldown that is to follow. Monday will be our transition day, with highs perhaps reaching the lower-80s. We’re significantly cooler thereafter, with highs in the 60s for Halloween. Trick-or-treaters may need a few layers as a result. In fact, we’re forecasting lows in the upper-30s by Thursday morning. That is getting close to frost territory – those with gardens will want to keep a watchful eye on the forecast.

The Tropics: Tammy is now post-tropical, meaning that there are no longer any active tropical systems in the Atlantic Basin. That said, what once was Tammy is now a strong extratropical storm. There is a chance (50%) that the system could regain tropical or subtropical characteristics as it meanders in the Atlantic. Regardless, the system will bring gusty winds and heavy winds to Bermuda over the next couple of days.

We are also closely watching another area of potential development in the Caribbean. At this time the area has a low chance of formation over the next 7 days.

-- Emma Kate Cowan

