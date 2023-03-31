Latest Weather Blog
Friday AM Forecast: A few showers possible this weekend
A few stray showers will be around this weekend, but we are not tracking any total washouts.
THE FORECAST
Today & Tonight: Humidity will start to fill back in today, you may have already noticed it! Temperatures this afternoon will hit the mid-80s with partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or two will be possible in the afternoon, but most areas will stay dry.
Up Next: Isolated showers will be around early Saturday. The entire day will not be a washout. Temperatures between the clouds will be in the 80s. Another shower or two will be possible in the peak hours of the afternoon from 3-6 p.m. Warm temperatures near 80 degrees last into Sunday too. The humidity will be lower and more comfortable on Sunday. Even with low humidity, a few showers will be possible on Sunday. Again, not tracking a total washout. Heading into Monday morning isolated showers will again be possible. Monday temperatures will be in the low 80s. Warm conditions will last all next week. The best chances to see some rain will be Monday morning and Wednesday night. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.
