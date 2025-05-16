Friday AM Forecast: 90 degree days continue, Dry through the weekend

On Thursday, Baton Rouge Metro Airport reached 90°F for the first time in 2025. Hot and dry conditions will continue to dominate the Capital Area's forecast through the weekend and into next week. Stay cool and hydrated!

Today & Tonight: Friday will look and feel much like the previous day. After a warm and cloudy morning, skies will clear and temperatures will soar. Highs in the Baton Rouge area will reach into the low 90s today, making for toasty conditions for those graduating from LSU. Winds also remain elevated today out of the southwest between 10-20 mph. Overnight, lows will drop near 76°.

The Weekend: This weekend will feel like the un-official start of summer as hot and sunny conditions continue around the Capital Region. Daytime temperatures will hover in the low 90s, while nighttime temps will stay warm, only dipping into the mid-70s.

Though we’re not anticipating official heat advisory thresholds (108°F or higher), the heat index could still climb to around 100°F during the afternoon. As our bodies continue to readjust to the intense Louisiana heat, make sure to take the necessary precautions to stay safe—drink plenty of water, avoid prolonged outdoor exposure during peak heat, and keep an eye on those more susceptible to heat-related issues.

Beyond: The same upper-level ridge over the Gulf that controls the weather over the weekend will hold strong into the next workweek. Monday and Tuesday will be extra toasty with temperatures each afternoon near 93° paired with sunny skies and humid air. Lows will continue to be uncomfortable, in the middle-70s. This setup will also suppress any storm development, meaning dry weather is expected to hold firm through early next week.

By late Tuesday, a shift in the weather pattern is likely as a cold front moves in from the north. The front will bring our next chance of rain, relief from humidity, and even slightly cooler conditions. In such a warm and humid weather pattern, any storms that do form could bring locally gusty winds and brief downpours. More details on the next rainmaker will come into clearer view over the next several days.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Emma Kate C.

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.