Freshman Jared Jones 7 RBI's leads No. 1 LSU to a 12-7 win over Texas A&M in game 2
COLLEGE STATION - The no. 1 LSU baseball team wins their 13th straight game, beating Texas A&M 12-7 in game 2. Freshman Jared Jones was red hot at the plate, having 3 hits, 1 home run and 7 RBI's.
Tommy White was also crushing balls at the plate, having 3 hits and 3 RBI's. Ty Floyd had a rocky start on the mound, pitching 3.1 innings, giving up 3 earned runs. Garrett Edwards got the win in relief for the Tigers. That's his 3rd of the season.
The Tigers will look to complete the sweep against Texas A&M tomorrow at 1.
