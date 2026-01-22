60°
French Settlement restaurant says its closed until further notice after car crashes into building
FRENCH SETTLEMENT — Marlie's Restaurant is closed until further notice after a car drove into the front of the French Settlement restaurant.
The owners of the restaurant said Thursday morning that the crash, which they say was caused by a drunk driver, "destroyed one side of our restaurant."
"This really hurts a small, family business," a Facebook post read. "Hopefully, we can recover."
Marlie's said that they will update the community when they reopen.
"Hopefully, this doesn’t take too much business away," the Facebook post added.
