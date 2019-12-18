Freezing Temperatures Forecast Tonight

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: High pressure in control, means sunny skies and cool conditions through the day. Temperatures will be slow to warm, only making it to highs near 54° with northerly winds between 5 and 10 mph. Clear skies and light winds tonight will allow for efficient radiational cooling as lows approach 31° heading into Thursday morning.

Up Next: Temperatures slowly warm into the upper 50s before isolated showers return over the weekend.

THE EXPLANATION:

Several high pressure centers are situation to our west and continue toward the northwest all the way into southern Canada. Winds circulate clockwise around high pressure, so the orientation of these highs are pulling arctic air across the Gulf Coast over the next several days. Highs will stay below average through the weekend, but should eventually reach above average highs Monday and Tuesday. This will be behind a low pressure that will develop in the northern Gulf of Mexico and push onshore along the Alabama/Florida coast over the weekend, bringing isolated showers across our area Saturday and early Sunday – especially east of Baton Rouge. High pressure returns Monday, clearing skies and warming conditions.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, and the WBRZ WX App. on Apple and Android devices. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.