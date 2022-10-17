FREEZE WATCH in effect for I-10/12 corridor Tuesday night

A *FREEZE WATCH* is in effect from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning and temperatures could reach 32 degrees or lower. This includes East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Livingston, Ascension, Iberville, Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana, East Feliciana, St. Helena and Tangipahoa Parishes as well as Wilkinson, Amite and Pike Counties. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Next 24 Hours: A cold front will continue to move well south of the area overnight but a few clouds will linger behind. North winds of 10-15mph will transport in the coolest air so far this fall season with low temperatures ending up in the upper 40s. Clouds will give way to increasing sun on Tuesday but any solar warming will be offset be cool north winds of 10mph. As a result, high temperatures will only make it to the low to mid 60s.

At this time, @WBRZweather is carrying a low temperature forecast of 35° in #BatonRouge on Wednesday morning. A *FREEZE WATCH* has been issued, so the number could be adjusted lower. If the Capital City is to hit freezing, it would be the earliest first on record (1930). pic.twitter.com/xmAwWHqdIJ — Josh Eachus (@DrJoshWX) October 17, 2022

Up Next: The coolest period of the current forecast will come Tuesday night into Wednesday as conditions will be set up ideally for the bottom to drop out on thermometers. The combination of dry air, clear skies and light winds will favor low temperatures in the mid 30s. Some locations, especially north and east of Baton Rouge could hit freezing for the first time—much earlier than usual. Wednesday will be unseasonably cool once again with high temperatures in the mid 60s. After another start in the 30s, thermometers will make it back into the low 70s Thursday afternoon and continue moderating each day forward. CLICK HERE for your detailed 7-Day Forecast.

The Tropics: All is quiet in the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico. No tropical development is expected during the next 5 days.

The Explanation: A cold front is moving through the area. Northerly winds will continue to bring in much cooler and drier air. Strong northerly flow Tuesday will lead to breezy conditions, with winds around 15mph. Thanks to the dry air, relative humidity will be noticeably low with values hovering close to 20 percent or lower Tuesday during the daytime hours. There are plenty of dry fuels about in the area, so caution should be used if burning outside. The cold air will continue to advance Tuesday night and as strong winds calm, so in typical fashion for our area, the second night after the front will be the coldest. Lows on Wednesday morning will be approaching freezing in several locations, especially along and north of the I-10/I-12 corridor. Ideal radiational cooling conditions with dry air, clear skies and light winds make this plausible. If the winds should remain elevated, low temperatures will come in a few degrees above the forecast. Similar conditions are anticipated into Thursday morning but temperatures should check in a degree or two warmer than the previous night as a cool air mass this time of year is fleeting. Sinking air will dominant the atmosphere Thursday through Sunday, leading to mainly clear skies. A broad surface high pressure system will settle over the Eastern U.S. this weekend and onshore flow/southeast winds will add just enough moisture to the low levels for some morning fog to form this weekend. Additionally, the moistening and warming associated with the onshore flow will help to restore temperatures to seasonable levels.

--Josh

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.