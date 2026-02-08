Freedom Ball held in Gonzales this weekend to recognize veterans

GONZALES - The Freedom Ball was held in Gonzales this weekend to recognize veterans with programming for former service members.

Organizers said the fundraiser supported programs surrounding entrepreneurial, workforce and economic development.

"Community service, being there for our veterans, supporting the veterans if they need assistance in projects or getting with veterans to let us know if those veterans are in need," Juanita Dorsey, 2024 Freedom Ball Queen, said regarding the goals of the event.