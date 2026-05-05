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30-year-old man dead in early morning shooting at convenience store along Perkins Road, BRPD says
BATON ROUGE — A 30-year-old man was found shot dead in a car early Tuesday morning at a convenience store along Perkins Road, Baton Rouge Police told WBRZ.
The fatal shooting happened near the intersection of Perkins and Myrtledale Avenue by the I-10 on- and off-ramps.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office said they responded around 2:10 a.m. and were still on the scene until 4 a.m.
BRPD said more information is expected to come throughout the day on Tuesday.
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