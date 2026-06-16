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Franklinton woman indicted on voter fraud charges, allegedly lied about citizenship
FRANKLINTON — A Franklinton woman was indicted on voter fraud charges after she allegedly lied about her citizenship status to participate in elections.
The U.S. Department of Justice said Denise Nataly Migliore, 51, is originally from Sydney, Australia, but is now a legal permanent resident of Franklinton.
In October of 2022 and 2024, she allegedly lied about being a U.S. citizen to register to vote in a federal election. She then allegedly voted in November of each year.
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Migliore faces two counts each of fraudulent voting and false statement.
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