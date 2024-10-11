87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Franklin police find 'skeletal remains' along Main Street; investigation opened

1 hour 52 minutes 26 seconds ago Friday, October 11 2024 Oct 11, 2024 October 11, 2024 2:43 PM October 11, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

FRANKLIN — Police says a caller reported finding "skeletal remains" in an area along Main Street on Friday.

The city police department said the call came in about 9 a.m. An investigation is ongoing.

Franklin is the seat of St. Mary Parish and is about 50 miles southwest of Baton Rouge.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days