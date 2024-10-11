87°
Franklin police find 'skeletal remains' along Main Street; investigation opened
FRANKLIN — Police says a caller reported finding "skeletal remains" in an area along Main Street on Friday.
The city police department said the call came in about 9 a.m. An investigation is ongoing.
Franklin is the seat of St. Mary Parish and is about 50 miles southwest of Baton Rouge.
