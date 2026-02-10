73°
Franklin Police arrests man accused of attempted murder in November shooting

Tuesday, February 10 2026
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

FRANKLIN — A man accused in a November shooting was arrested in Franklin on Tuesday, 

The Franklin Police Department arrested Tyron Charles, a suspect in a shooting that happened along Tenth Street on Nov. 9, 2025. 

He was booked for five counts of attempted murder, aggravated criminal damage to property and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities charges. 

