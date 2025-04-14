69°
Franklin man arrested for arson connected to New Iberia fire

Monday, April 14 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ staff

NEW IBERIA - A Franklin man was arrested on arson and trespassing charges after a fire at a vacant house, the state fire marshal's office said Monday.

Firefighters were called to the fire on Juanita Street just before 6 a.m. Monday and found it "fully engulfed" in flames, the fire marshal's office said.

Investigators learned that Jessie Collson, 36, was living in a lean-to connected to the back of the house. They say he started a fire inside the lean-to and it spread to the house. Both buildings were destroyed.

Collson was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on counts of aggravated arson and criminal trespassing.

