Capital Area United Way celebrates renovations to historic building with rededication ceremony
BATON ROUGE — Local nonprofit Capital Area United Way celebrated recently completed renovations to its historic building with a rededication ceremony on Wednesday.
The building, just off Laurel Street, was built in 1939 and was originally the Baton Rouge Library. Capital Area United Way took over the building in 1982. It has been placed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The new renovations are part of its 100th anniversary celebrations. George Bell, the organization's president, said they are grateful for the restoration.
"It was about an 18-month project to complete the building, but it turned out real nice because we have additional meeting space for community partners. We have restored offices and furniture. Our board approved purchase of new furniture, so it really has given it a fresh outlook," Bell said.
Bell said they have taken care to preserve the building's Art Deco design.
