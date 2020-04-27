79°
Frank Wickes, longest-running band director in LSU history, dead at 82

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A former LSU Band director who held the position longer than before or since his time at the university has passed away.

An LSU spokesperson announced Monday that Frank B. Wickes passed away at the age of 82. He was staying at an assisted living facility in Fleming Island, Florida.

Wickes served as director of the Golden Band from 1980 unitl his retirement in 2010.

LSU presented Wickes with an honorary doctorate of arts degree at the school's spring commencement last May.

