Franchise co-owned by Drew Brees looks to open at former Winn-Dixie off Burbank Drive

By: WBRZ Staff
Credit to Google Earth

A company co-owned by former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees may open a location at the Winn-Dixie location off of Burbank Drive, according to The Advocate.

Surge Entertainment, a family entertainment chain, applied for a sign permit at the former Winn-Dixie location at 5555 Burbank Drive. The store closed in February 2022, and the building remained vacant since.

Surge looks to open locations in Baton Rouge and Mobile, Alabama this year, along with their fifteen other locations across the U.S.

