83°
Latest Weather Blog
Fourth Orleans Parish escapee back in custody, six still on the run
NEW ORLEANS - Law enforcement has caught another escapee who has been on the run from the Orleans Parish Jail.
On Monday, 21-year-old Gary C. Price was taken into custody in New Orleans. State Police said he will be taken to a facility outside the area.
Six more escapees are still on the lam. There is a $20,000-per-fugitive reward for information that would lead to an arrest.
Trending News
The group of 10 left the jail Friday morning after they pushed over a toilet and escaped through a hole in the wall. New Orleans Police, Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office, State Police, ATF and FBI are all searching for the escaped inmates.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Quick spin through car wash, two drivers report large scratch
-
More than 30 dogs rescued from St. Gabriel Animal Hospital
-
LSU President Tate to step down, take job in New Jersey
-
LSU baseball bags post-season SEC honors
-
City-parish offices will close for Kip Holden funeral services, Memorial Day weekend