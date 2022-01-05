Fourth-grade student suspended for refusing to wear mask at school

BATON ROUGE - An elementary student was sent home his first day back at school for the spring semester after refusing to wear a mask inside a classroom.

The fourth-grade student at the University Laboratory School, located on LSU's campus, was suspended Tuesday for refusing to comply with the school's masking policy.

"A student refusing to follow the mask mandate is a health concern and a disruption in the classroom, and therefore, they are not allowed to stay on campus,” an LSU spokesperson said in a statement Wednesday.

The school said the offense escalated to an out-of-school suspension since a student refusing a mask would not be allowed back on campus.

Per LSU's COVID-19 policies, masks are required inside all campus buildings for the spring semester.