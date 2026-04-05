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Fourth annual Stop the Violence Easter Bash held in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE — The fourth annual Stop the Violence Easter Bash took place on Sunday in honor of children who have lost their lives due to violence.
The event featured memorials for 13-year-old Keddrick Turner, who died following a shooting in 2023, 22-year-old LaDerica Stewart, who died in 2025 after a fatal hit and run, and Alexis Hamilton, who also lost her life in Baton Rouge.
The families of the victims encouraged the youth of Baton Rouge to avoid violence of all kinds by offering food, music and games to residents in the community. The event also aimed to provide resources for the families of those who have lost children
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